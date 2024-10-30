Minister presses central government for setting up institute

Raichur: Karnataka’s Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister N S Boseraju has called on the central government to act on the prolonged demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur, marking 900 days of continuous public advocacy.

“How many more days of protest are necessary for Raichur to receive its AIIMS facility?” he asked, underscoring the need for urgent action.

Minister Boseraju expressed frustration over the central government’s silence despite relentless appeals and peaceful demonstrations. He praised the support from the Karnataka government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who have consistently backed Raichur’s campaign for the medical institution.

“We’ve made every effort, from formal requests to on-ground support, to ensure this project’s approval,” Boseraju noted, detailing the Karnataka government’s persistent engagement with the central authorities.

Highlighting the concentrated efforts to push Raichur’s case, Boseraju referenced multiple letters sent by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Additionally, a delegation led by AIIMS Horata Samiti members, local MP G Kumara Naik, and district representatives met with the Union Health Minister in New Delhi to reinforce the region’s need for the institute. Support for this cause has also come from Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, who addressed the issue in Delhi, fortifying Karnataka’s appeal.

Despite these collaborative efforts, Boseraju criticised the central government’s lack of response. He pointed out the sustained efforts of the Raichur District AIIMS Horata Samiti, which has maintained a peaceful but determined strike for 900 consecutive days. Recently, a letter was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amplifying the voices from Kalyana Karnataka and urging the approval for AIIMS in Raichur.

“The central government must immediately approve AIIMS for Raichur, a district that has aspired and waited patiently. Our struggle remains peaceful, but we are steadfast and committed. We will persist in this fight until AIIMS is sanctioned for Raichur,” Minister Boseraju affirmed.