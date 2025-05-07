Live
- Collector orders expediting housing projects
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Minister Shivaraj Thangadgi mourns the demise of senior poet Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- 7 killed in Pakistan LoC shelling; J&K L-G orders evacuation of civilians from vulnerable areas
- Revanth Reddy, Owaisi, KTR, Kishan Reddy, and Kavitha Praise Operation Sindoor Strikes on Pakistan Terror Camps
- Thank you, PM Modi: Family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi hails Operation Sindoor
- Perfect tribute: Family members of Pahalgam victims on 'Operation Sindoor'
Minister Shivaraj Thangadgi mourns the demise of senior poet Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah
Bengaluru: Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes, Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadagi, has expressed deep condolences on the demise of...
Bengaluru: Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes, Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadagi, has expressed deep condolences on the demise of renowned senior Kannada poet, educationist and former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishad, Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah.
Poet G.S. Siddalingaiah's contribution to the Kannada cultural world is remarkable. The work he undertook as the 17th president of Kannada Sahitya Parishad played an important role in building the Kannada Sahitya Parishad firmly. His role in shaping a specific flag for the Sahitya Parishad was significant.
G.S. Siddalingaiah worked hard to build the Parishad administratively and financially. He paid special attention to the publications of Kannada Sahitya Parishad.
He has made a unique contribution to the world of Kannada literature as a poet, critic and translator. In his condolence message, Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said that with the passing of poet G.S. Siddalingaiah, who was the recipient of many prestigious honorary awards including the Rajyotsava Award, the Kannada literary world has lost a wonderful spirit.