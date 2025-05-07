Minister Shivaraj Thangadgi mourns the demise of senior poet Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah

Bengaluru: Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes, Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadagi, has expressed deep condolences on the demise of renowned senior Kannada poet, educationist and former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishad, Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah.

Poet G.S. Siddalingaiah's contribution to the Kannada cultural world is remarkable. The work he undertook as the 17th president of Kannada Sahitya Parishad played an important role in building the Kannada Sahitya Parishad firmly. His role in shaping a specific flag for the Sahitya Parishad was significant.

G.S. Siddalingaiah worked hard to build the Parishad administratively and financially. He paid special attention to the publications of Kannada Sahitya Parishad.

He has made a unique contribution to the world of Kannada literature as a poet, critic and translator. In his condolence message, Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said that with the passing of poet G.S. Siddalingaiah, who was the recipient of many prestigious honorary awards including the Rajyotsava Award, the Kannada literary world has lost a wonderful spirit.