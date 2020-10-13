Minister ST Somashekar invites CM BS Yeddyurappa to Mysuru Dasara fete

Bengaluru: Mysuru district minister and Dasara executive committee chairperson Mr S T Somashekar officially on Monday invited Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa to Mysuru Dasara festival.



Along with MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru Mayor Taslim and others, ST Somashekar officially invited Yeddyurappa, Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research to inaugurate 410th Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi hills on October 17.

Reacting to the invitation, Dr Manjunath said, "I studied my MBBS in Mysuru Medical College. I witnessed the grandeur of Dasara during those days. It is always a pleasure to see Dasara, cultural programmes in front of illuminated Mysuru Palace, illuminated city from Chamundi hills.

So this time, since It's a great pleasure to have been invited to inaugurate the festival, it has been a great pleasure," Dr Manjunath said.