Minister Zameer helps a poor family to pay hospital bill of Rs 2 Lakh

Bengaluru: Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has paid the bill of Rs 2 lakh after learning that the family of a pregnant woman who died due to illness in the hospital is struggling to pay the medical expenses.

Apart from that, they also arranged for an ambulance from Bangalore to take the dead body to the Chikka Nayaka's native village in Hulliyar palya.

Thirty-year-old Fatemabi, the wife of a fruit trader named Zabivulla of Chikka Nayak's village Huliyar Palya, was admitted to the Tiptur hospital and gave birth to a baby girl 20 days ago after being admitted to the health hospital in JP Nagar. Later, she fell ill and was admitted to Kshema Hospital in Bangalore from Hassan Hospital and then died on Thursday after the treatment failed.

The cost of hospital treatment was Rs 3.50 lakh and the family had only Rs 50,000 and they had to pay Rs 3 lakh to take the deceased body away. The Minister, who was informed that the husband who had lost his wife was facing difficulties as he could not pay the money, immediately discussed with the hospital management board through the officials and Through the Waqf Council for Women, which is chaired by the minister himself, he paid two lakh rupees and arranged an ambulance to take the dead body to there hometown.

When she was admitted to the Bengaluru hospital from hassan, the ambulance driver brought them to the JP Nagar hospital and admitted her, where husband could not pay for the treatment.

Three days ago, the minister had seen a video on social media where the mother was longing to see the child while she was ill and hugged the child. They thought it was a special case and provided assistance.