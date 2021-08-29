Minor girl rape accused found dead in police station, kin see foul play

Mysuru: The relatives of a 37-year-old man who was found dead in the police after he was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl laid siege to the Sindagi police station in Vijayapura district on Sunday demanding justice.

The man was arrested by police on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl on Saturday night and booked under POCSO. Police said the accused hanged himself in the wee hours of Sunday in thepolice stationtoilet. But his relatives alleged that he died due to police torture.

District SP Anand Kumar said the case will be handed over to CID for investigation.