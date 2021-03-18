X
MIT-Manipal campus declared containment zone

Bengaluru: Following a recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on the campus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), the Udupi district administration has declared it as a containment zone.

The development comes after 59 cases were reported from the campus. "Of the 59 cases reported since March 11, 42 positive results were obtained on Monday and Tuesday alone.

More students, faculty, and others residing in the campus will be tested. Only faculty and essential staff will be allowed into the campus with proper identification.

Movement of residential students have also been restricted," a government official explained.

