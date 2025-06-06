Live
- Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey
- New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent
- Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre
- From Trust to Turmoil: The WazirX Saga and the Imperative for Accountability in Crypto Exchanges
- Why Ethics in Education Must Evolve Beyond Exam Conduct
- AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton
- PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers
- Study shows how Covid virus shields itself during replication
- People will oppose him for disrespecting Indian military: Giriraj Singh slams LoP Gandhi ahead of Bihar visit
Miyawaki forest launched to mark World Environment Day
Mangaluru: A green initiative to mark World Environment Day 2025, Nitte (Deemed to be University) wasinaugurated a Miyawaki forest on its campus,...
Mangaluru: A green initiative to mark World Environment Day 2025, Nitte (Deemed to be University) wasinaugurated a Miyawaki forest on its campus, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The forest was formally launched on June 5 by Dr. Pratap Lingaiah, State NSS Officer, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Government of Karnataka. Dr. Lingaiah unveiled the commemorative plaque and planted a sapling to mark the occasion.
Senior officials of Nitte University, including Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.S. Moodithaya, Registrar Dr. Harsha Halahalli, Deputy Registrar and Chief Coordinator of the SDG Cell Prof. (Dr.) Suma Ballal, NSS Coordinator Mr. Shashikumar Shetty, and SDG Cell Member Secretary Dr. Vinayaka B. Shet, were present at the event. The plantation drive was jointly organised by the university’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Cell and the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit.
Spread across 6,534 sq. ft within the university premises, the Nitte Miyawaki Forest features native species such as neem, kadamba, mango, golden shower, Ashoka, kokum, jackfruit, red sandalwood, and cinnamon. The Miyawaki method, pioneered by Japanese botanist Dr. Akira Miyawaki, is known for promoting dense, fast-growing forests using indigenous species that achieve self-sustainability within just two to three years.
This initiative is part of the university’s broader green mission, which has gained international recognition. Nitte University was ranked in the 301–400 band globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its progress on the SDGs, and secured the 252nd position worldwide in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.
The university’s adoption of the Miyawaki model underscores its proactive approach to ecological restoration and public awareness, aligning with this year’s global theme of “Ecosystem Restoration.”