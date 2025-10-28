Live
- Israel says Hamas returned body parts of hostage previously retrieved
- Adani Green’s energy sales up 39 pc in April-Sep, revenue surges 26 pc at Rs 6,088 crore
- HM Amit Shah approves release of Rs 20 crore to Nagaland for disaster relief
- Kenya: 12 people killed in plane crash in Kwale
- Justice S.M. Subramaniam declines to recuse himself from hearing TN’s appeal against Madras Race Club
- Sanya Malhotra enjoys her weird workout, says 'sanity is overrated'
- Road Transport and Highways Ministry’s annual revenue projected to reach Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2 years: Gadkari
- Rejoinder from the Office of the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly
- Free power only after rooftop solar panel installation, says J&K govt
- Pezeshkian expresses Iran's readiness to mediate in Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict
MLA Vedavyas Kamath Inaugurates ‘Saptache Sant’ to Promote Organic and Handcrafted Products in Mangaluru
Mangaluru: The historic Sri Vitobha Rukmai Temple on V.T. Road in Mangaluru has come alive with the week-long “Saptache Sant,” a fair promoting...
Mangaluru: The historic Sri Vitobha Rukmai Temple on V.T. Road in Mangaluru has come alive with the week-long “Saptache Sant,” a fair promoting organic and handcrafted products, inaugurated by Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath. The event is part of the temple’s annual Akhanda Bhajana Saptaha celebrations and is being organised by the temple administration in collaboration with Sri Venkataramana Temple, Car Street.
Inaugurating the fair at Srinivasa Kalyana Mantapa near the temple, Kamath said the initiative has revived the cultural spirit and community participation associated with the Akhanda Bhajana Saptaha. He urged citizens to support local artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs by purchasing products on display. The exhibition is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for a week.
Speaking on the occasion, Sri Venkataramana Temple trustee Satish Prabhu said the event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by encouraging people to buy locally made goods.
Among those present were Adige Balakrishna Shenoy, trustee of Venkataramana Temple; Gopalakrishna Bhat, MD of SCDCC Bank; Prakash, trustee of Mahamaya Temple; and Maroli Surendra Kamath, trustee of Vitobha Temple. The fair showcases a wide range of eco-friendly, temple craft, and homemade products, reflecting the region’s traditional entrepreneurship and devotion.