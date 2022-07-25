MLA Zameer Ahmed's 'Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas' statement boomerangs

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has added fuel to the already raging feud between Congress leaders, S Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar. But little did he know that he will court the wrath of a major OBC group-Vokkaligas not just in Congress but also in BJP and JD(S).

On Sunday BJP's face of Vokkligas, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and C.T. Ravi, National General Secretary of BJP, openly warned Zameer Ahmed Khan speaking anything against Vokkaligas. A short while later JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy also criticised Zameer Ahmed Khan for 'his loose talk' on the Vokkaliga community.

Zameer Ahmed had made a comment stating that his community (Muslims) was bigger than that of the Vokkaligas, which, he claimed, would make him the best candidate for chief Minister post. "Whatever Khan says about his chances of becoming chief minister is of little concern to me, but the comment he has made on my community is what I am upset about. Let him not compare any community in this State and let me warn him against speaking anything about Vokkaligas," Ashoka stated. "I am happy that he has exposed himself as a communal politician which is a big blow to Congress," Ashoka added.

Zameer Ahmed's statement has also miffed Congress senior leader and former CM Siddaramiah who has stopped short of asking Zameer to shut up. This was followed by a tirade from Kumaraswamy who also berated Zameer Ahmed for targeting the Vokkaliga community. Surprisingly, he sided with KPCC president Shivakumar who is his political rival but belonged to the Vokkaliga community. He said, "Shivakumar has struggled in politics to come to this stage in life, and he has a right to aspire to become chief minister. Zameer has no business bringing in community politics to oppose Shivakumar."

The political pundits in Karnataka feel that Zameer Ahmed's statement has caused more damage to the Congress than helping it improve the party image. He has projected himself as a champion of Muslims in the State through many contributions in his Assembly constituency Chamarajapete in Bengaluru urban district, but it was such a naive statement that it might now regroup the Vokkaligas in Congress and perhaps they might move over to BJP or even JDS. This is one of the communities in the State that has shown a high level of political maturity by not regrouping on the basis of the community but going strictly on the merits of the political ideology of the party they voted for.

Congress observers from the Centre have noted this feud between Siddaramiah and Shivakumar over the CM issue is too early and soon there will be a directive to both of them to bury their hatchet and work jointly for the party's return to power in 2023. One of KPCC's general secretaries told Hans India that Zameer's statement had come at the wrong time and in the wrong spirit, perhaps his admiration of Siddaramiah's policies and leadership has made him make this statement. However, it could be detrimental to the party.