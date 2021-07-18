MLAs from Lingayat community ready to join Congress: DK Shivakumar

Kalaburgi: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who was on a tour of Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) on Saturday, claimed that several legislators and workers belonging to the Lingayat community were ready to join the Congress.



Speaking to media persons at Kalaburagi airport on Saturday, Shvakumar said, "the talks are being held with them by senior Congress leaders of the region Eshwar Khandre and M.B. Patil." Most Lingayat leaders from the region belonging to BJP including MLAs were ready to join the Congress, he said.

Shivakumar's statement assumes significance in the light of the latest developments in the BJP as speculations abound about Chief Minister B.S. Yediurappa's continuation in office. According to the confirmed sources, Yediyurappa has been asked to step down after July 26, the day, the ruling BJP government will complete its second year in office in the State. It is claimed that Yediyurappa's demand for two months' time to contemplate stepping down has been categorically rejected by the BJP high command.

Shivakumar claimed that people and public opinion are against the government for its handling of the pandemic."People have lost faith in the government as it has failed to act against any minister or officers for the oxygen tragedy. Also, the BJP feels that the people of Lingayat community are their main asset. But that is not true, even the Congress has a galaxy of leaders belonging to the Lingayat community," Shivakumar further explained.

In recent days, Shivakumar challenged state BJP president, Nalin Kumar Kateel for a debate on the performances of the BS Yediyurappa regime versus the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah on any media platform of his choosing.