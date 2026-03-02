M’luru book launch stirs debate on misinformation, harmony

Mangaluru: A book release event in Mangaluru on Sunday turned into a discussion on misinformation, social harmony and the responsibility of literature in shaping public discourse.

The book, titled “Bharat Muslim Rashtravaguvudee?” (Will India Become a Muslim Nation?), authored by M G Hegde, was released by senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister B Ramanath Rai. The event also featured a presentation on Hegde’s recently released novel “Gandhimaneya Avalakki Sara”.

Speaking on the occasion, Rai said the spread of fake news creates anxiety and suspicion in society and disturbs communal harmony. “Spreading falsehood is social betrayal and even national betrayal. This book attempts to counter such misinformation with study and statistics. People must read this concise and simple work,” he said.

Former Minister Jayaprakash Hegde, who was the chief guest, described literature as a force that shows direction to society. He said works that raise contemporary and sensitive questions play a key role in creating awareness.

A K Kukkila reviewed the newly released book, while Dr Prabhakar Neermarga spoke about “Gandhimaneya Avalakki Sara”, describing it as a narrative reflecting rural life across India.

Author M G Hegde said he is open to dialogue with anyone who can present official data contradicting his arguments. He cautioned that widening divides between communities could prove dangerous and stressed the need to uphold truth in public discourse.