Mobility card to be used in Namma metro from Feb

Bengaluru: The BMRCL continues to introduce new technology for the convenience of Namma metro passengers and is soon introducing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

As per the slogan of 'One Nation One Card', the 'National Common Mobility Card' scheme implemented by the Central Government has been practically implemented in Metro. Now within the next month, the use of National Common Mobility Card will be possible in Namma metro as well.

"Automatic payment gates have been changed according to the use of mobility cards in the first phase metro stations. Preparations have been made in this regard in the second phase metro stations as well. The organization 'Fedex', which is supposed to issue mobility cards, has conducted a review and the project will be implemented within a month," said Anjum Parvez, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The use of mobility card has been started in December 2020 on the Delhi Metro Airport route. NCMC card can be used not only in Namma Metro but also in any other state metro in the country. With the help of this card, people will be able to easily make payments for any public transport and other services.

This card will work on the basis of RuPay payment system, bus, parking, all metro connections, retail shopping can be done through a single card. This card is similar to a RuPay debit or credit card issued by a bank. This Rupay card can be issued by partner banks in the form of debit/credit or prepaid card.