Modi accepts his portrait by local artist during Mangaluru road show

Mangaluru: A heart-warming moment was observed amidst the enthusiastic gathering during the road show in Mangaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted a portrait painted on oil canvas from a local artist. The artist, Kiran, hailing from Thokkottu, had positioned himself near Kodialbail, eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's arrival. Holding up his masterpiece, a meticulously crafted portrait of Prime Minister Modi measuring 24 inches in height and 20 inches in width, Kiran hoped to catch the attention of the distinguished guest.

As Prime Minister Modi's cavalcade made its way through the bustling streets, Kiran's gesture of admiration and respect did not go unnoticed. Recognising the artist's earnestness and talent, the Prime Minister promptly instructed his security personnel to accept the painting on his behalf.Revisiting the moment, Kiran said that he was full of gratitude and surprised as his artwork had captured the attention of the Prime Minister despite the atmosphere of the road show being so lively. Describing the experience as truly remarkable, Kiran emphasised the significance of having his artistic endeavour acknowledged by such a prominent figure. This heartening exchange between the local artist and the Prime Minister serves as a testament to the power of art in bridging gaps, transcending barriers of status and position.