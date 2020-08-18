Modi New Education Policy dream: 16 new universities in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In an aim to achieve the goals of the Modi's government's 'New Education Policy' by year 2030, the Karnataka government has announced setting up 16 universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the state government will set up six research based and 10 faculty based universities and 34 autonomous universities at all the districts of the state.

The high-level meeting was attended Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and top officials of the National Education Policy task force and other education experts.Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the policy promotes providing quality education and research. Shortly, the task force would submit a draft document on the implementation of education policy.

"Education is the panacea for all social ills. Our government's thrust would be on eradicating the social ills. The policy implementation would be fast-tracked and a meeting would be held with the chief minister after preparing a roadmap.

Necessary amendments administration reforms and emphasis on resource mobilisation would be done, he said and added that the policy is a pointer for strong education reforms not just in the state but across the country.

He said the former chief secretary S V Ranganath-led Task Force, which has been formed for the implementation of the policy, would submit a draft report in the next four or five days and the roadmap for the carrying out the policy would be furnished before August 29.

"Amendment to the laws, administrative reforms, and consolidation of the resources which are required for the implementation of the policy will be done in an expeditious manner," Narayan said.

As the policy has to be implemented in 10 years, the government has given the name of 'Target-2030' to achieve its goal. Stating that the government would take into confidence the stakeholders before implementing it, he said there would be deliberations and discussions across the state for a year.

The state government has laid down 10 year plan terming it a as Target 2030, for comprehensive implementation of the policy. Amid Covid pandemic and unprecedented flooding in North Karnataka the state is committed to implement the policy, Mr. Narayan assured.

The policy will be implemented after taking NGOs, activists, political leaders into confidence. The policy task force and educationists extent timely advice.

Under the NEP, undergraduate degree will be of either 3 or 4-year duration with multiple exit options within this period

Higher Education Commission of India will be set up as a single body for entire higher education, exempting medical and legal education

The Union government recently replaced a 34-year-old National Policy on Education, framed in 1986, with the New Education Policy of 2020.