Modi set to chant Gita shlokas

Udupi’s sacred Sri Krishna Math is poised for a monumental spiritual convergence with the inaugural Bruhath Geethothsava, a 30-day extravaganza from November 8 to December 7, 2025, orchestrated by outgoing Paryaya Puthige Math Pontiff Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji.

Culminating his fourth tenure on January 17, 2026, the seer revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the venue on November 28 to intone the Bhagavad Gita’s concluding 10 shlokas, symbolising the faithful’s collective recitation of one lakh verses. “The event illuminates Gita’s enduring relevance, fostering universal peace and prosperity,” Swamiji proclaimed to reporters.

Modi, who first visited the Math in 2008 as Gujarat Chief Minister, arrives at 12:30 pm amid the Laksha Kanta Geetha climax in the temple’s car park. Devotees commence the choral marathon at 9:30 AM, culminating at noon with the PM’s symbolic offering of the compiled shlokas. Beyond the recitation, he will inaugurate gold-plated Theertha Mantapa (holy water pavilion) and Kanakana Kindi (the window through which saint Kanakadasa saw Krishna), enhancements elevating the Math’s 13th-century Dvaita legacy founded by Madhvacharya.

Anticipating throngs, Swamiji urged proximity pilgrims from Udupi, Hassan, Shivamogga, Kasaragod, and Karwar to converge, sparing distant travellers accommodation woes. Security ramps up with barricades, surveillance, and rapid teams, coordinated by district police and temple stewards, as per recent preparation huddles.

The festival, part of global Koti Geetha Lekhana Yajna and Gita Jayanti, encompasses Sant Sangama Bhajanothsava on November 30, potentially graced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 4 PM—pending confirmation. Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejavara Math inaugurates at 5 PM on November 8, blending chant, conference, and yagna for Gita’s message of ethical governance and inner equanimity.

Local MLA Yashpal Suvarna hailed the spectacle’s prestige, foreseeing accelerated Udupi upliftment, while hoteliers and transporters brace for a boon from the influx.

Modi’s return, gifting Gitas abroad and embodying its tenets, amplifies the Math’s aura, where Krishna’s prasadam and dialogues promise a confluence of faith and statesmanship. Volunteers from ABVP, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, and women’s mandalis gear up, ensuring Udupi’s hospitality shines, as the Gita’s verses echo toward collective welfare in a

fractured world.