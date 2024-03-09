Modi to lay foundation stone for world-class terminal at Hubballi airport

Hubballi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay foundation stone for the construction of the new terminal building at Hubli Airport on March 10, fulfilling the vision of Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi. The ceremony will take place virtually, with Prime Minister Modi laying the foundation stone of the terminal from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, at 12 noon on the scheduled day.

Under the initiative of the Airports Authority of India, Hubli Airport is undergoing significant development aimed at transforming it into a world-class aviation facility, according to Manoj Shekaran, the Managing Director of the Airport.

Minister Pralhad Joshi played a pivotal role in facilitating the foundation stone laying ceremony by engaging with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India to enhance Hubli Airport’s infrastructure and services.

In recognition of his efforts, Minister Joshi has been invited to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new terminal at Hubli Airport, where he will provide crucial guidance for the station’s development.

Hubballi, recognized not only as the gateway to North Karnataka but also as a vital commercial hub, will witness further advancement with the commencement of the new terminal construction.

Minister Joshi had previously announced the allocation of Rs 350 crore for the project during the release of the Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency Development Watch Book, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure.