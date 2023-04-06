Modi to visit cultural city on April 8

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Mysuru on April 8 and 9. After arriving at Mandakalli Airport at 8:30 PM on April 8, he will stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel here. He will travel by helicopter from Mandakalli Airport at 6:30 am on April 9 to Bandipur in Chamarajanagara district. He will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve from 7 am to 9.30 am and then go to Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu from Bandipur. He will visit an elephant camp in the Nilgiris there. Then they will reach the temporary helipad of KSOU, Mysore from Nilgiris at 11 am. Later, he will participate in the tiger project 50 year celebration program at KSOU's Convocation Hall at 12.30 pm. After that, he will return to Delhi from Mysore's Mandakalli Airport.

In the background of Modi's arrival, the Forest Department is making a lot of preparations and a helipad is being arranged near the safari centre on the road to Bandipur. Road repair is also going on. In addition, the booking of guesthouses and cottages belonging to the forest department in Bandipur has been banned from April 4 to 9, officials said.ADGP Alok Kumar has visited Bandipur and inspected the place to ensure that there is no untoward incident or security lapse during Modi's visit. Bandipur Tiger Reserve shares border with Tamil Nadu's Madhumalai and Kerala's Wayanad forest areas to ensure security for Modi's Bandipur visit , ADGP Alok Kumar visited Bandipur.