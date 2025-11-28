Modi to visit Udupi Sri Krishna Math today, to join Laksha Geeta Pathana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28, marking his third visit to the temple town and his second to the iconic Krishna shrine. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the visit will include participation in the “Laksha Geeta Pathana”, a massive collective chanting of Bhagavad Gita verses by more than one lakh devotees.

The Sri Krishna Math, founded by Sri Madhwacharya in the 13th century, is considered the centre of the Dvaita philosophical tradition. Modi is expected to offer special prayers at the sanctum and seek the blessings of the presiding Paryaya Swamiji.

Modi has visited Udupi twice before — first in 1993 and later in 2008 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. On both occasions, he prayed at the Sri Krishna temple. According to Math authorities, the same Swamiji who heads the temple administration today was also in charge during Modi’s 2008 visit, held on May 8.

Extensive preparations are currently underway in Udupi as the coastal temple town braces for heavy footfall. Local officials said several teams from state and central security agencies are already coordinating movement plans, surveillance, crowd control and emergency response mechanisms.

The district administration has arranged diversions, parking zones and pedestrian corridors around Car Street, the Math complex and key junctions. Public health teams, volunteers and disaster response personnel will be stationed across the town. The temple premises and surrounding areas are being decorated for the occasion.

The “Laksha Geeta Pathana” itself is expected to be one of the largest devotional gatherings the temple has hosted in recent years. Organisers said devotees from across Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and other states have registered for participation.

The Prime Minister’s visit is likely to place renewed national spotlight on Udupi’s religious heritage and reinforce the temple’s significance within India’s Vaishnavite traditions. Officials expect the event to also benefit the region’s tourism and pilgrimage economy in the coming months.