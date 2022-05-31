Modi's heart beats for the welfare of the last man in social order: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: 'Prime Minister Modi has a big heart which beats for the welfare of the last man in social order. The Prime Minister has in the last 8 years worked tirelessly for the social and economic upliftment of these marginalised people', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating an interaction with beneficiaries of various centrally sponsored welfare schemes as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

It is the working class and farmers who build the nation. Prime Minister Modi has launched several programmes like Jandhan, Swach Bharath, PM Swanidhi, PM Kissan Samman and Ayushman Bharath for the welfare of these weaker sections of the society to lead a life of dignity and self respect, Bommai said.

'The welfare programmes should be formulated with a bottom to top approach. However the funding should percolate from the top to bottom. In the past the funding never used to reach the bottom segment. Prime Minister Modi has changed it completely through the Direct Benefit Transfer system. No Prime Minister in the past had shown the political courage to declare supply of tapped water to every household. But Modi has not only announced the project but even ensured that the states are involved in implementing the project on a war footing. Similarly Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to ensure a roof over the head for every family in the country and about 18 lakh homes would be built in the state under the scheme over the next 3 years', Bommai said.

Earlier the Chief Minister interacted with beneficiaries of various centrally sponsored schemes. Ministers Govind Karjol, ST Somashekar, AragaJnanendra, ShshikalaJolle, V Somanna, BC Nagesh, MP PC Mohan and others were present.