Mohan drives home a point with a brush on high seas

Mangaluru: Many days of sailing on the high seas without the sight of land and months of sailing without seeing their loved ones can play tricks on the mariner's mind. It is a common syndrome among mariners.



"Weeks on the high seas can stress out even the most seasoned mariner, but little things in life come in handy to brighten up lives on seafaring vessels. Mohan had a childhood passion for art and learnt a bit of it from special childhood friend K Janarthanan, a national award-winning mouth painter, from whom I took inspiration to develop my water painting skills and another friend T K Gopinath, a marine engineer and an excellent artist by passion from whom I got an inspiration to sharpen my pencil sketching skills." says Mohan.

A marine electrical engineer by profession and a passionate artist who loves to explore new things in art Mohan was asked a question by his Chief Engineer Dilraj who hails from the beautiful coastal city of Mangalore He asked me if I could paint a message on the Engine Room Bulkhead to brighten up things a bit?" Though I had my doubt about doing a good job I immediately said yes and used my creative and whatever painting material I had, and painted the message "you are not alone" on the Engine room Bulkhead.

"I felt this is the most important message that a mariner could appreciate, it was a message carrying a caricature of two mariners helping and comforting each other. I made it as colourful as possible to create a bright spot for the mariners who can enjoy few colours that is not seen on the vessel" Mohan told. I took my off time from duty to paint this mural. My chief Engineer Dilraj was so understanding when I told that the painting might not come to his expectation, He smiled and said "don't worry if something goes wrong we will paint it all white again".