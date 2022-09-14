Mother And Son In Bengaluru Discovered Hanging In Their Home

A shocking and tragic incident was discovered at the residence in Bengaluru's Hosaguddadahalli, where a mother and her son were found hanged. It has been determined that the two are Laxmamma, 48 years old and her son Madan was 13 year old.

Lakshman B Nimbaragi, deputy commissioner of police, West Bengaluru stated that around 2.15 p.m., the Byatarayanapura police station received information stating that Laxmamma and her son Madan had been discovered hanging from a window at their home in Hosaguddadahalli.

He also added that the Victoria hospital has received the bodies. The DCP further stated that they are investigating the incident and have not yet determined the cause of the'suicide. Furthermore, more information is awaited.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu was also witnessing a rapid increase in the number of suicides among students. Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated "Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram" on Monday in an effort to prevent suicides and address mental health issues among students in all of the State's government medical, dental, and paramedical colleges. In celebration of World Suicide Prevention Day, the initiative was unveiled during an event held at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.