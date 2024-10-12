  • Menu
Mother gifts bike to her son from Gruhalakshmi savings

Highlights

A mother in Belagavi district celebrated the Dussehra festival by gifting her son a bike after saving funds from the state government’s ambitious ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme.

Belagavi: A mother in Belagavi district celebrated the Dussehra festival by gifting her son a bike after saving funds from the state government’s ambitious ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme.

BagavvaNeelappaSunankki, a woman from Kaujalagi village of Gokak taluk, has gifted a two-wheeler to her son Ramesh NeelappaSanankki. On Ayudha Puja day on Friday, she bought a bike from the showroom and celebrated by performing puja.

The money of Gruhalakshmi Yojana has created a new excitement in the lives of lakhs of women of the state and has helped them to build their lives in various ways. Accordingly, BagavvaNeelappaSanakki of Kaujalagi has helped her son to go to work by giving him a bike.

Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has wished the mother and son of her home district Kaujalagi, who were given a bike with Gruhalakshmi’s money.

The monthly ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme money for the housewives of the family has created a new excitement in the lives of millions of women today. The minister was happy that the Gruhalakshmi money has helped women to make a living in various ways.

