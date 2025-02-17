MOU Signed for Advanced Research NITK Surathkal and CMTI Bengaluru Forge Partnership

Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal has joined hands with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru, to strengthen collaborative research and technological advancements. The two institutions formalised their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently.

The agreement facilitates knowledge sharing and joint research initiatives, bringing together faculty members, students, and research scholars from NITK with scientists from CMTI. This collaboration is expected to yield significant outcomes, including co-authored research publications, patent filings, proof-of-concept validations, and technology transfers aimed at industry applications.

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the opportunity for students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, as well as PhD scholars, to access CMTI's advanced research infrastructure. They can undertake internships, work on academic projects, and conduct thesis research using the institute’s high-end lab facilities. Similarly, scientists and research associates from CMTI will have the option to enroll in NITK's M.Tech. (Research) and PhD programs to further their academic pursuits.

CMTI’s specialised R&D centres, equipped with cutting-edge facilities in smart manufacturing, precision machines and measurements, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), advanced materials, MEMS sensors, micro-nano systems engineering, and vision technology, will play a crucial role in fostering research collaborations. NITK faculty members are encouraged to engage with these research centres, initiating joint projects and guiding students in industry-relevant technological innovations.

This strategic partnership is set to drive advancements in manufacturing technology and create a dynamic ecosystem for applied research and development.