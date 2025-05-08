MoUs inked to build Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies, Space Manufacturing Park

Bengaluru: In a strategic development, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, have signed MoUs to accelerate the state’s rise as India’s foremost commercial-space launch-pad. The MoUs signed include one for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies in Bengaluru and the other for setting up of a public-private space manufacturing park that will anchor next-generation satellite and launch-vehicle production.

The MoUs were signed by Dr Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to Government (Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science and Technology), Government of Karnataka; and Lochan Sehra, IAS, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe, in the presence of Dr Shalini Rajneesh, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. The MoUs will establish the framework for Government of Karnataka and IN-SPACe to collaborate and partner for the setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Space Technologies and the Space Manufacturing Park.

Karnataka has a mature ecosystem across the space sector value chain comprising of Government, private and MSME players, including ISRO headquarters, space related public sector undertakings such as DRDO labs and facilities, HAL, BEL, BHEL, NAL, and academic and research institutions. The MoUs will enable and support the state’s NewSpace ecosystem towards the national vision as per the Indian Space Policy, 2023 and promote innovation in the sector.

IN-SPACe, on the other hand, has been spearheading India’s space ambitions by enabling ease of doing business with the active participation of government as well as non-governmental entities. As the global space ambitions soar high, IN-SPACe is acting as a nodal agency to shape India’s growing space economy. This signing of MoUs with the Karnataka government aligns with the goal to give impetus to regional ambitions that club with the holistic national projections.

The Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka, Dr Shalini Rajneesh said, “The MoUs with IN-SPACe mark a new chapter in Karnataka’s space journey creating a seamless talent and value chain with the regulatory support required to compete globally.”

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “State of Karnataka has emerged as a hub for new age space start-ups and enterprises. The MoUs will bolster this ecosystem and support the state and country’s efforts in succeeding in the NewSpace era. We look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the state to see more satellites, engines and deep-space technologies developed and manufactured in the state.”

As the global space sector moves from agency-driven programmes to agile public-private partnerships, today’s signing cements Karnataka’s role as India’s launch-pad for breakthrough NewSpace technologies propelled by government vision, private ingenuity and an unrivalled talent pool.

IN-SPACe, being the regulator of space in India, is driving core R&D and innovation to propel India’s growth. This MoU is another in line of IN-SPACe’s long-term vision to make India a space-forward economy, with the active participation of the states.