Move to set up university in Chamarajanagar gains traction as panel meeting today

Chamarajanagar: The district considered backward in the State is all set to get a university. The Mysore University opened a Dr B R Ambedkar post-graduation center in Chamarajanagar in 2010. This gave rise to demand for a university in the district. But the elected representatives did not show much interest in fulfilling the demand of the people. Now, the B S Yeddyurappa government constituted a committee under the leadrship of Mysore University Vice Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar to study the feasibility to establish a university.



The committee consisting of 15 members will convene its first meeting in Mysuru on Thursday. They are expected to submit a report to the government by July 15.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Hemanth Kumar said that the present Dr Ambedkar PG Center is spread over a 55-acre campus.

The committee would look into the feasibility of establishing the proposed university in the existing campus.

He said the State government formed the committee six months back, but owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic the committee did not meet.

The Ambedkar PG Center has added MBA programme to its existing 10 courses this year and plans to start English literature. Edducation experts say that the establishment a university would be immensely helpful to local students particularly girls to get access to higher education.

According to the new education policy of the Union government, every district should have a separate university.