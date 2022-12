MP appeals to Nitin Gadkari to rename BM expressway 

Mysuru: Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and submitted a request to name the 10-lane expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru as Cauvery Expressway.

MP Pratap Simha met the Union Land Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday submitted a request. MP Pratap Simha informed that the Union Minister has responded positively to this. MP Simha also submitted memorandum to Union Minister Gadkari requesting to declare some highways of the state as national highways.

The MP requested the minister that Makutta - Chennarayapatna-Holenarseepura-Arakalgudu-Kodlipet-Madikeri-Virajpet state highway , Mysore-Kannur International Airport via Hunsur-Gonikoppa highway, . . K R Pete--Channarayapatna connecting road , Araseikere.Malvalli to Mysore connecting road., Pandavapura Araseikere connecting road to KR Pete to be declared as national highway.