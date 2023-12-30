MP Pratap Simha Opposes Ropeway Construction for Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simmha expressed strong opposition to the construction of a ropeway for Chamundi Hill, emphasizing that the religious significance of the hill outweighs its potential as a tourist attraction. Speaking at a press conference, Simmha stated that a decision against the ropeway construction was taken in a meeting with MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and others. He emphasized that Chamundi Hill is a sacred place meant for devotion, not merely a sightseeing location suitable for a ropeway.

Simmha also discussed the ongoing Vikasita Bharat Sankalpa Yatra launched by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on November 24 in Periyapatna. The yatra aims to promote awareness about schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reach those who may have been deprived of these initiatives. Simmha urged the effective utilization of the yatra, which is scheduled to continue until January 24, in conveying the benefits of government schemes.

Responding to state PWD Minister Mahadevappa's statement about the Bengaluru-Mysuru Dashpath highway, Simmha asserted that he, along with the central government, was responsible for the highway's construction, which cost Rs 8,500 crore. He dismissed any credit claimed by the current state government, stating they had not contributed financially. Sinha also announced the completion of the Sri Rama Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, with special puja rituals planned in all Mysuru -Kodagu district temples. Additionally, he identified 26 acres near Huyilalu for a potential international cricket stadium, awaiting state government approval for further action.