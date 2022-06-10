MP Simha urges Gadkari to expand Mysuru-Nanjangud NH to six-lane road

Mysuru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha submitted a memorandum urging the minister to upgrade the Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway (NH 212) from the existing four-lane highway into a six-lane one. This widening of the highway would provide easy passage to Mandakalli airport in Mysuru and would be a boost to Kadakola and Thandavapura Industrial area, said Simha.

Apart from the extension of NH 212, Simha also submitted a memorandum to the Union minister, seeking approval for a series of road development works to be undertaken in Mysuru city and rural areas, to which Gadkari responded positively.

Gadkari also called on Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of

Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here on Thursday. The seer felicitated Gadkari on the occasion. The Union minister spent some time with the seer and received his blessings.

Simha and other BJP leaders and members accompanied the Union minister.

According to his official itinerary, the minister stayed in Pollibetta in Kodagu district on Thursday and would stay till Monday at Taj Vivanta near Madikeri. The minister will leave for Nagapur on Monday morning.