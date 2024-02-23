MP Sumalatha faced life threats for raising voice against illegal mining

Mandya: In a bold declaration against illegal mining, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh revealed that despite facing life-threatening calls, she stood her ground and fought for justice. Addressing the final disha meeting of her tenure at Cauvery Bhavan of Zilla Panchayat in Mandya, she emphasized her relentless battle against illegal rock mining for the preservation of the KRS. This relentless pursuit led to a significant victory as the High Court imposed a ban on mining activities.

Regarding the recent controversy surrounding her Delhi trip, Sumalatha Ambareesh brushed off comments made by former CM HD Kumaraswamy, stating, "Let him say what he wants. We have been awaiting such orders, and nothing can be confirmed until the final decision is reached." Asserting her resolve, she expressed openness to exploring alternative options if necessary, emphasizing her commitment to serving the people.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh affirmed her candidacy, highlighting the importance of accountability in implementing discussed matters from the past five years' disha meetings. Expressing disappointment over the lack of action against feticide despite raising concerns four years ago, she urged the district administration to address the issue promptly. Furthermore, she deliberated on various central government plans discussed during the meeting.

Touching upon the contentious issue of the Baby betta trial blast in Sri Rangapatna Sumalatha underscored the need for prudence, stressing that the interests of farmers must be prioritized. Highlighting the adverse effects of trial blasts, she affirmed her solidarity with the Raitha Sangh in their efforts to obtain a stay order against the blasts, emphasizing the importance of considering the concerns of the farming community in decision-making processes.