MP urges Union Minister to address elephant-human conflict in Mysuru, Kodagu

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who has been actively raising concerns about his constituency, met with Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the growing elephant-human conflict in the Mysore and Kodagu regions.

During the meeting at the minister’s office, MP Yaduveer highlighted the increasing number of incidents where elephants have entered agricultural land, causing destruction of crops and posing a danger to human life. He urged the Minister to take immediate steps to mitigate the issue, including the installation of large-scale railway barricades to prevent elephants from entering farming areas.

“The conflict between elephants and humans is escalating in both Mysore and Kodagu districts,” Yaduveer said, emphasizing the frequent reports of elephant attacks on humans, leading to injuries and fatalities. Coffee plantations and other crops have suffered significant damage as elephants trample them, affecting the livelihoods of farmers.

In his appeal, the MP stressed the urgent need to protect both the farmers’ crops and the lives of people in the region. He requested the Union Minister to take concrete steps to resolve the issue and prevent further damage.

This meeting follows MP Yaduveer’s previous efforts to draw attention to local concerns, including his recent discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to request a continued GST exemption for pepper, a key crop in the region. Additionally, he recently appealed to Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu for the expansion of five new flight routes from Mysore airport.