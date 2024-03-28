MRPL CSR on overdrive to make water safer for villages

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has undertaken a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, ensuring the provision of essential amenities to schools in and around its premises. Valued at Rs 16.75 lakhs, MRPL facilitated the installation of water purifiers across 36 schools, while also allocating Rs 6.64 lakhs for the provision of napkin-burning incinerators to 48 government schools and PU colleges nearby.

Water purifiers have been strategically installed in schools situated in Thokur, Jokatte, Ucchilagudde, Madhya, Nadugudde, Nadugodu, Meenadi, and Kinya, benefiting an estimated 5,000 students. Simultaneously, napkin-burning incinerators have been set up in institutions in Gandhinagar, Kuthethur, Jokatte, Kenjar, Kasaba, Borugudde, Katipalla, Mullakadu, and Baikampady, catering to the needs of 2,341 girls.

Under the flagship CSR initiative “ArogyaSamrakshan,” MRPL conducted an informal survey to assess healthcare-related challenges in government schools around Mangalore, focusing on enhancing hygiene and healthcare standards. The survey identified pure drinking water and safe napkin-burning facilities as pressing concerns for approximately 38 government schools and colleges in close proximity to MRPL.

With the onset of the summer season, government schools in the coastal region around Mangalore face challenges in providing hygienic drinking water due to declining well and bore water levels, increasing the risk of contamination. Additionally, the survey highlighted the necessity for sanitary napkin-burning facilities in around 38 high schools and PUC colleges to ensure hygiene in their premises.

MRPL promptly addressed these issues under its “ArogyaSamrakshan” CSR initiative, allocating approximately Rs 25 lakhs for the purpose.

“Health and hygiene are fundamental for the academic success of government school students; our CSR efforts under Arogya Samrakshan are aimed at facilitating their aspirations,” emphasised Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager HR of MRPL.

The project was led by Manoj Kumar, CGM, with Malatesh, GM CSR, symbolically distributing the facilities to one of the beneficiary schools.