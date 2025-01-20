MRPL Flags Off First Toluene Parcel, Strengthening India's Self-Reliance

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) dispatched its first truck parcel of Toluene from its Aromatic Complex located in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL) on Tuesday.

The dispatch was flagged off by Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, at a ceremony attended by key officials, including Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery); BHV Prasad, Executive Director (Projects); B. Sudarshan, Executive Director (Refinery); and Yogish Nayak S, CFO.

This milestone follows the formal launch of MRPL’s Toluene production by Union Petroleum Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri during his recent visit to the refinery. Toluene, a critical chemical used in various industrial applications, will reduce India’s dependence on imports and support the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

MRPL’s foray into Toluene production reflects its commitment to bolstering domestic chemical manufacturing while contributing to the nation’s industrial and economic growth.