MRPL Honoured for Environmental Stewardship at National Sustainability Awards

Bhubaneswar/Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been recognised for its environmental conservation efforts, receiving the “Legend (Emerging)” Award under the Environment Improvement category at the 19th Exceed Environment, CSR & HR Awards 2025. The awards are supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The award acknowledges MRPL’s ongoing push to embed sustainability into refinery operations. Over the years, the company has introduced measures to reduce landfill-bound waste, improve air quality and conserve freshwater resources through technological interventions and process innovations.

General Manager (HSE) Prasanna Kumar T accepted the award on behalf of the organisation at the event in Bhubaneswar. The award was presented by Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee — widely regarded as the architect of CSR policy in India.

Some notable initiatives by MRPL include the use of treated city sewage water for operational needs, advanced wastewater recycling systems, use of RLNG as a cleaner fuel, emission control systems exceeding compliance requirements, and the reuse of effluent treatment sludge.