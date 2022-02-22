Murder of Hindu activist, orchestrated by BJP politicos, alleges Congress

Bengaluru: Congress party has alleged that the politicians in Shivamogga have orchestrated the murder of Harsha, the 26-year-old activist of Hindu fringe group in Shivamogga on Sunday late night.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in the legislative assembly S Siddaramiah and MLC and opposition leader in the legislative council have alleged that BJP leaders were behind the murder. The Congress leaders have alleged that Shivamogga in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa was in trouble over his 'demeaning' statement over the national flag in the Assembly and to divert the attention the BJP had orchestrated this riot.

Siddaramiah said since this murder had happened in the home turf of two powerful ministers of the state namely Eshwarappa and Aragha Jnanedra they both must resign or the government must evict them from the ministerial berths and the governor must take a strong stand on this incident, he added.

However, MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha has berated the state government for not taking up decisive action against Muslim outfits and political parties like SDPI, PFI and CFI. "How many of our workers have to fall for the swords of Muslim goons from these outfits? why cannot you ban these organisations and put their leaders behind bars. Why are you so considerate?" Simha asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Jnanendra.

