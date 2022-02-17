Muslim family donates land worth 60 lakh to government school

Mysuru: At a time when the hijab controversy threatens to divide the State on communal lines, a Muslim family in the district set anexample for magnanimity by donating their land worth over Rs 60 lakh to the government school.

The family of late Mohammed Jaffer in Bachegowdanahalli in HD Kote taluk, handed over two acres and 20 guntas of land to Bachegowdanahalli Government Higher Primary School on Wednesday.

The family owns 12 acres of land and of which they donated over two acres to fulfil the last wish of late Mohammad Jaffar. Jaffer's son Mohammed Raqib handed over the gift deedto the schoola uthorities at the sub registrar's office in HD Kote.

Speaking to reporters, Raqib said that the school doesn't have a playground or a proper building. The land donated by the Jaffer family is big enough for construction of buildings for students and a decent playground. According to Raqib, before death Jaffer told his four sons to donate two acres of land to the school.

The villagers and teachers heartily congratulated the family for their noble act.