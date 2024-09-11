Muslim family installs Ganesh idol at home

Gadag: In a heartwarming display of religious harmony, Mustafa Kolkara, a Muslim resident of Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk, Gadag district, installed an idol of Lord Ganesha in his home on Ganesh Chaturthi, following Hindu traditions. The decision was inspired by the innocent desire of his 3-year-old son, Hazratali, who developed a fondness for Lord Ganesha’s idol.

Mustafa and his wife YasminaBanu have five children, with Hazratali being the youngest.

Despite being unaware of the divisions often created in society over religion, caste, and faith, little Hazratali, like many other children, was captivated by the festivities around Ganesha Chaturthi.

Eager to join in, he repeatedly asked his parents if they could also bring a Ganesha idol home, light fireworks, and celebrate like everyone else. Although his father initially dismissed the idea, Hazratali’s enthusiasm didn’t wane.

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Hazratali went with his elder brother to a local vendor and returned home with a Ganesha idol. Seeing this, Mustafa and Yasmina were momentarily taken aback. However, they quickly recognized the innocence and purity of their son’s wish, rooted in the spirit of community and brotherhood. Embracing this, they chose to worship the idol following Hindu customs, demonstrating their deep respect for their son’s happiness and the unity of their village.

“Even in Anganwadi, we dress up children as Hindu gods during festivals. For us, children are like God, and when Hazratali asked, we brought Ganesha home with devotion.

We felt joy and excitement, as if God had come to our home,” said Mustafa and Yasmina. The couple now plans to install Lord Ganesha’s idol every year, a tradition they intend to continue in honour of their son’s wishes.

Their decision has been applauded by the villagers. “In an age where conflicts are often created in the name of religion, this Muslim family has set a remarkable example of communal harmony by fulfilling their son’s wish,” said ErannaSheeranalli, a villager. He added that, in rural areas, people from all castes and religions continue to celebrate festivals together with friendship and brotherhood, preserving the spirit of unity that transcends religious differences.