Muslim leaders complain to DC on Eshwarappa's provocative speech

Shivamogga: Muslim leaders of Shivamogga district have filed complaint to president of India through deputy commissioner on Wednesday demanding action against Former minister and MLA KS Eshwarappa for allegedly making provocative speech against Muslim community. Muslim leader Riyaz Ahmed and others said in a complaint that Eshwarappa is creating controversy in the state by insulting other religions 'Last week, when KS Eshwarappa was addressing a meeting in the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra held in Kavur, Mangaluru , the azaan rang out in the mosque. . At this time, he expressed displeasure by saying Allah is dumb ? Can't he not hear ? ' The complainants said Eshwarappa has targeted the Muslim community , trying to destroy the peace and order of the state including Shivamogga city.





The Supreme Court has also said that loudspeakers should not be used from 10 pm to 6 am. Eshwarappa misrepresented this and lied in the meeting that the court has banned using loud speakers in masjids. The Muslim leaders alleged Eshwarappa is trying to create communal riots for their political future and he hurt religious sentiments by making derogatory statements in the meeting. The Minister was alleged to have created a wrong idea among the people of other communities about Azaan and hatred towards Allah. Therefore, strict legal action should be taken against former Minister and MLA KS Eshwarappa who is creating unrest in the society by making provocative statements.



