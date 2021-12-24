MYMUL MD making false allegations against major Nandini brand ghee buyer

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) corporator M V Ramaprasad staged a protest at Chamundipuram Circle here on Friday accusing Mysuru Milk Union Limited (MYMUL) Managing Director B

N Vijay Kumar of spoiling the good reputation of Shri Mahalakshmi Sweets by suggesting that sweet makers were using fake

Nandini ghee in its products. It may be recalled that a unit making spurious ghee under Nandini brand name of MYMUL was busted recently. The fake ghee was found to have been sold to many shops in Mysuru and other areas.

According to Ramprasad, Shri Mahalakshmi Sweets is buying crores of rupees worth Nandini brand ghee every month from authorised dealers or directly from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). "If the shop stops purchasing Nandini ghee, it would be huge loss to MYMUL and dairy farmers.

Kumar must be dismissed immediately for his irresponsible statement against the reputed shop in our city," he said.

"I urge the Shri Mahalakshmi Sweets owner Shivakumar to continue using Nandini ghee to protect the interests of farmers. These accusations by an official are very suspicious though it is a well-known fact that Mahalakshmi Sweets uses Nandini ghee."