‘Mysore Chalo’ padayatra gets huge response

Bengaluru: Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and National BJP Co-Incharge of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, participated in the inauguration of the massive 10-day’ Mysore Chalo’ Padayatra from Kengeri in Bengaluru to Mysore, organised by BJP /JDS against the MUDA Scam, the multi-crore embezzlement of the ST Corporation, Diversion of SC/ST,funds, demanding the resignation of Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah on moral, misuse of official position for widespread corruption of the Congress Government.

On Saturday “ Mysore Chalo’ Padyatra Public meeting was presided over by B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA and Karnataka State President, in the presence of several prominent leaders. During his address to the gathering, Dr. Sudhakar Reddy exposed the various scams and corrupt practices of the Congress government in Karnataka, highlighting their anti-people misrule and failure to serve the people effectively.

He mentioned that CM Siddaramaiah accused and insulted the Governor for issuing him a show cause notice over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA, which is unconstitutional and demonstrates that the Congress government has no moral right to continue. He emphasized that this Padayatra is the people’s Padayatra to fight against corruption and urged everyone to join hands and make it a grand success.