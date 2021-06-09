Mysore City Corporation gives Covid vax jab to officials, corporators 

Mysuru: The Mysore City Corporation on Tuesday organised a Covid test camp for officials and corporators ahead of election of new mayor on June 11.

Only the corporators who have RT-PCR negative certificates will be allowed to participate in the mayor election. The election of mayor is being held following disqualification of Rukmini Madegowda by State High Court.

Regional Commissioner G C Prakash will be election officer. Media persons have also been told to undergo Covid test. They will also be required to carry RT-PCR negative report to cover the election process.