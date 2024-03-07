Mysore Kodagu LS constituency: Over dozen aspirants queue up for Cong ticket

Mysuru: The Kodagu Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency is major seat in old Mysore region. This constituency comprises eight assembly constituencies, namely Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatnam, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja, with Congress MLAs holding seats in five, JDS MLAs in two, and BJP MLAs in one. Reviewing past election outcomes, Congress's H. Vishwanath emerged victorious in 2009, while BJP's Pratap Simmha secured wins in both the 2019 and 2014 elections.

The Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party celebrated the historic achievement of electing the first MP from the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency in 1952, with MS Gurupadaswamy clinching victory. In subsequent elections, Congress dominated with victories in 12 out of 17 contests, while the BJP secured four wins. Notably, BJP established a foothold in the constituency for the first time in 1998. The most influential political figures from the region of Mysore ascended to the Lok Sabha, contributing significantly to the district's development. Successive MPs from the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, including MS Gurupadaswamy, M. Shankaraiah, Tulsidas Dasappa, M. Rajasekhara Murthy, Srikanthadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar, Chandraprabha Urs, C H Vijayashankar, and Adaguru H. Vishwanath, have left indelible marks on the region's political landscape. Presently, Pratap Simmha represents the constituency. Following constituency re organisation in 2008, Madikeri and Virajpet constituencies from Kodagu district were incorporated into the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, while K.R. Nagar was included in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier Virajpet and Madikeri constituencies were with Mangaluru Loksabha constituency. Notably, M.S. Gurupadaswamy, an elected representative from the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, held various ministerial portfolios at the Centre, including the esteemed position of Petroleum Minister. Despite the promise of developmental initiatives, MP Pratap Simmha has garnered attention for his controversial statements, sparking opposition within his own party and from senior leaders such as former MLA S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, and Harsh Vardhan. They were the ones who hindered their development work. MP Simmha obstructed when former MLA Ramdas constructed the bus shelter, alleging it was in the Gumbaj pattern and faced opposition. Ramdas protested by threatening to bring a bulldozer and demolish it. Additionally, in the 2023 assembly elections, it has been alleged that Pratap Simmha played a role in the BJP missing out on the ticket. Harsh Vardhan, an MLA from Nanjangud, clashed with Pratap Simmha during the Corona crisis. Furthermore, there was significant controversy between the two regarding the clearing of the Maramma temple. Hence, Harsh Vardhan poses a challenge to MP Pratap Simmha.

L. Nagendra, former MLA in Chamaraja Constituency, expressed anger when the City Corporation dug the roads for the installation of a gas pipeline without his permission. Pratap Simmha intervened in this matter, leading to Nagendra's open opposition. Former minister C H Vijayashankar, who joined the Congress and lost against Pratap Simmha in the last Lok Sabha elections, has faced singular statements and opposition from MP Pratap Simmha. Additionally, Pratap Simmha is accused of not supporting BJP candidates from the Mysore-Kodagu region, apart from these three MLAs, in the last assembly elections. Congress leaders demanded an investigation into allegations that Pratap Simmha allowed two accused individuals, who had jumped into the House from the observer's gallery of the Lok Sabha and set off smoke bombs during the last winter session, to escape. BJP refrained from issuing a statement in support of Pratap Simmha causing significant embarrassment to him.

Caste calculation

In the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, the Vokkaliga community holds significant voting power, with Kuruba votes being decisive. The party that secures more votes from Dalit, Backward, and other communities is likely to win.Furthermore, if a particular party manages to secure the support of both Lingayat and Okkaliga voters, its candidates are poised for success.

Ticket Aspirants

The Congress party has 16 ticket aspirants, including former Member of Legislative Assembly H. Vishwanath, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, former MLA Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah, KPCC spokesperson M. Laxman, and District Congress President Dr. B J Vijayakumar.

While sitting MP Pratap Simmha from BJP is expected to be the candidate, JD(S) is vying for the seat in the wake of the BJP-JDS alliance. If the constituency goes to JDS, there is a possibility that former minister S.R. Mahesh will be the candidate. It is speculated that caste and financial power will wield more influence in this election than the issue of development. MP Pratap Simmha did a lot of developmental work in Mysuru which was not done by anybody earlier. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore , development of Mysuru airport , Passport office in Mysuru, train services to distant cities from Mysuru would definitely help Simmha to secure hat-trick this time.