Mysore Sandal fake soap racket links traced to UP

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday informed that an FIR has been filed against Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain in connection with the discovery of a counterfeit Mysore Sandal soap manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. He said that both the accused are also active leaders and workers within the BJP and alleged thatthey have close ties with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Kharge revealed, "An anonymous person contacted Minister MB Patil, providing information about the sale of fake Mysore Sandal soap. MB Patil then informed the Managing Director of the Mysore Sandal soap manufacturing unit. Subsequently, our officersinitiated efforts to trace the fake soap manufacturing and sales network."

"Upon learning of a substantial order of Rs 25 lakh, our officials, posing as prospective buyers, approached the factory. This operation was conducted discreetly. Following confirmation of the fake products, our officials conducted a raid and discovered counterfeit soap and packaging materials," Khargesaid.

The accused individuals are reportedly linked to Chittapur BJP leader Manikant Rathore and the son of a former MLA. The operation aims to safeguard state property, with Kharge condemning the BJP for its alleged disregard for ethical conduct.

Kharge stated, "In addition to being a fake soap manufacturer, Mahaveer Jain is associated with BJP MLAs. The hard-earned money of Kannadigas is being invested in selling counterfeit soaps. Mahaveer Jain is closely aligned with official functionaries of the BJP. We question the connection between Manikanth Rathore and the manufacturers of fake soap."

"It seems plausible that they are involved in the sale of party tickets. The BJP seems to endorse individuals who engage in malpractices. In Yadgir, 700 quintals of Garib Kalyan rice were discovered in a BJP warehouse. Why does Prime Minister Modi retain those who have stolen rice in the party? Why is no action taken against them? We have reached out to the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister for an investigation. We challenge the BJP to prove the innocence of the accused," Kharge challenged.