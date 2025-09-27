Mysore Sandal soap becomes fragrance partner for Kantara – Chapter 1: MB Patil

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-owned enterprise renowned for its Mysore Sandal Soap, will be the fragrance partner and co-sponsor for Hombale Films’ Kantara – Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, announced Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Friday. Speaking about the tie-up, he said the Kannada film industry is popularly known as “Sandalwood”, just as KSDL is famed for its sandal soap and sandalwood oil. An agreement has now been signed between the state-owned enterprise and the film team, under which KSDL’s products will be promoted at every screening of the movie, the Minister added.

Kantara – Chapter 1 is set to be released in seven languages – Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Spanish. It will be released on 7,000 screens across India and more than 6,500 screens in 30 countries. Patil said it is a matter of pride that KSDL is partnering with such a professional film team, noting that the company has, for over 110 years, represented the tradition and identity of Karnataka.

Over the past two years, the state-owned company has been focusing on expanding its global market. It has given thrust to exports while emphasising packaging, branding, promotion and quality. As part of this effort, noted actress Tamannaah Bhatia was appointed brand ambassador a few months ago for a two-year term, helping the brand connect with a new generation of consumers across India. By collaborating with the Kantara team, KSDL now aims to further expand the reach of its products, Patil remarked.

KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda said Mysore Sandal Soap, with over a century of legacy, is a trusted brand with global demand. Through cinema, one of the most popular mediums, the enterprise will be able to reach people on an even larger scale, he observed.