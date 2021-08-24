Mysore Trekkers scale 14,100 meter peak in Hampta valley 

Mysuru: The ten enthusiastic trekkers succeeded in climbing 14,100-meter tall mountain in Hampta valley in Himachal Pradesh last week. The trek was organised under the leadership of D S D Solanki, member of Tiger Adventures Foundation, Mysore.



The trekking team include five members from Hassan and five members from Mysore. The trekking was 41 kms long and it took five days. The team flew to Chandigarh, reached Chethi base camp in Naggarhalli in Kullu district through road. The team then moved to Chobri hydro-electric centre and reached Chikka camp through Hampta valley.

Sharing the thrilling experience with this reporter, team member Harish Kumar told that amid chilling weather , crossing icy rivulet is a great experience. He said after crossing Hampta Pass, 'We reached the valley, started climbing the mountain , succeeded in it'. He said they experienced a great thrill while holding tricolour at the peak.

Another team member Manjunath Gowda said that the extreme cold , crossing icy rivulets feels like a blood clotting experience. Team leader D S D Solanki said that 'we faced challenges of cold, wind, ice slide , landslides, waiting at road side for long hours for clearing of roads , removing vehicle from dirt, but none was afraid'. He said in his five-decade trekking service he trekked more than 50 times in Himalayan limits. He said he trekked 30 times in Himachal Pradesh, 13 times in Uttarakhand, five times in Jammu and Kashmir, and each one time in Nepal and Bhutan.