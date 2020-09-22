Mysuru: A farmer tested negative and positive for Coronavirus

Mysuru: Ambiguity, anxiety and shock struck 57-year-old Siddappa D, who received the message from the Mysuru district control room, that his report was positive for Covid-19, when his Rapid Antigen Testing report was negative for Covid 19.



Shockingly, while he had visited three hospitals for four days with Covid 19 symptoms, he had returned home at his village Devarasanahalli inNanjangud taluk in Mysuru district on Sunday. And he has alleged that the hospitals did not give any clue that he might be infected by Corona virus, and he had to return since he was demanded money for oxygen bed at the government hospital of Mysuru and since he had no money. At last when The Hans India, contacted Nanjangud taluk health officer Dr K Eshwar, he checked Siddappa's SRF number, and confirmed that since Siddappa had covid symptoms, his swab sample which was collected at Nanjangud government hospital was sent to Mysuru Medical College for RTPCR testing for confirmation. And Siddappa's RTPCR report was positive for covid 19. And Dr Eshwar stepped also into help Siddappa. And he shifted him to government hospital for treatment.

Siddappa, an agriculturist who has studied till PUC, is agriculturist and stays alone with his 85 year old mother Nanjamma, at Devarasanahalli in Nanjangud taluk.



Speaking to The Hans India, Siddappa shared, "I suffered severe body ache and cough, so I visited Nanjangud government hospital on 16 September. They conducted Rapid Antigen Testing and my report was negative. Though I was given treatment there, since my cough did not subside I visited Epidemic diseases hospital on KRS road in Mysuru. But I was referred to KR Hospital in Mysuru," he said. And he alleged , "After conducting X ray, the staff there sought money for oxygen bed, so since I did not have money I returned home on Sunday. And both hospitals in Mysuru did not give any clue that I might be having covid 19 infection. A covid 19 testing camp was conducted at my village and all 22 people of my village who underwent covid test are not tested positive for covid 19. So I am shocked to know my covid 19 report is positive in RTPCR test" he said.

It was also found that those patients who are tested positive for covid 19 and those with covid symptoms without attenders are not being admitted at government Covid hospitals in Mysuru. And since Siddappa did not have attenders, hospital staff might not have got him admitted at KR hospital, sources alleged.

Nanjangud THO Dr K Eshwar also assured that he would check into the details of those who demanded money from Siddappa for oxygen bed at KR Hospital and bring it to the notice of higher authorities, he said.

