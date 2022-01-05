Mysuru: Advocate marries three women in one year, arrested

Mysuru: The case of a lawyer who allegedly married three women in the same year came to light on Tuesday. A case has been registered in this regard at the KR Nagara police station.

C.V. Sunil Kumar, a native of Chandragal village in KR Nagar taluk, has been charged with cheating innocent girls by marrying them claiming to be unmarried.

He met a 36-year-old woman from Sagar taluk in Shimoga district on a matrimonial site. After winning her confidence, he collected Rs five lakh from her promising to marry her. He made a vain attempt to break the promise and disappear.

However, after she lodged a police complaint, he married her in June. Soon after the marriage, he harassed her for more money. Following a complaint to police by the woman, the KR Nagara police registered a case and produced him in Hunsur court which sentenced him to jail for one month.

After coming out of jail, he lured another woman from Bamboo Bazar in Mysuru into wedlock and managed to get Rs 2.5 lakh from her. He married her at a temple in the presence of elders on July 27 last year. But soon he harassed his second wife in the same he did in the case of his first victim.

In no time, he dumped his unfortunate second wife.

Then he made acquaintance with a woman from Bengaluru on a matrimonial site and soon married her. She too was tortured for money by the advocate. When she came to know his two previous marriages, she filed a complaint with the KR Nagara town police. His second wife too followed suit and lodged a complaint against him.

Police registered two separate cases and arrested the accused.