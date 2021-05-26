Mysuru civic body sets up four crematoriums, wins hearts 

Mysore: Waking up to growing complaints from the bereaved families of Covid victims that the deceased were not getting decent last rites, the Mysore city corporation (MCC) has made systematic arrangement for cremation.



The first-of-its-kind arrangement in the country, MCC has won the hearts of people, apart from becoming a model for other local bodies. The MCC has set up four crematoriums in the city for hassle-free cremation of bodies.

This system ensured no queue of ambulances in front of crematoriums. Speaking to The Hans India, MCC commissioner Shilpanag said that the civic body was in deep sympathy with the grief-stricken families. The four crematoriums provide both LPG gas and firewood for cremation of bodies. MCC employees and volunteers are available 24x7 to help family members cremate bodies. People are also allowed to offer pooja before cremation.

Shilpanag said she was moved by the plight of people finding it difficult cremate their loved ones and decided to provide hassle-free cremation.

She said a network has been set up to ensure that bodies from certain hospitals are sent to particular crematoriums to avoid crowding. The shifting of bodies to crematoriums is also free.