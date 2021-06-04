Mysuru civic chief resigns unable to bear 'harassment' by DC

Mysuru: In an unprecedented development on Thursday, 2014 batch IAS officer and Mysore City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag tendered her resignation on Thursday, alleging that Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri was "torturing her mentally".

Speaking to media persons at her office, she said that she was unable to bear humiliation from her senior IAS officer and Mysuru DC Sindhuri despite doing good work in city.

"I kindly request you to accept the resignation and relieve me from moral dilemma, pain and sorrow …" said her hand-written letter to the Chief Secretary.

She alleged that a company donated 3,000 medical kits to MCC, but Sindhuri had taken away all of them by sending police personnel.

She said as an IAS officer such act by her senior bureaucrat was intolerable. "Every day I am working under pressure and humiliation from an egoistic DC," she alleged and said she could not continue as an IAS officer owing to this kind of "uncongenial work culture".



At one stage the young IAS officer broke down accusing the DC of targeting her for doing good work. While she was leaving her office after the press meet, a D group employee of MCC fell at her feet, beseeching her not to resign.

Reacting to this development, district minister S T Somashekar said the MCC commissioner was an honest officer and she was doing a good job. He said the government will never accept her resignation.

MLA S A Ramadas said, "We need such an efficient officer. I will bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa. Meanwhile, official sources confirmed that Chief Secretary

Ravi Kumar was apprised of the developments in the city and he will visit Mysuru on Friday to sort out the matter.