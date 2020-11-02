Mysuru cops helping Dublin counterparts in probe into death of woman, two kids

Mysuru: Mysuru district police are co-ordinating with their counterparts in Dublin in connection with the investigation into death of 36-year-old woman and her two kids at their residence in the Ireland capital.

According to Mysuru SP C B Rishyanth, Seema Banu, a native of Halagnalli, Periyapatna taluk Mysuru district, her daughter Asfina Riza (11) and son Syed Faizan (6) were found dead in their residence in Dublin. Her husband Syed Sameer, a software engineer at a company called '360' is alive.

Mr Rishyanth said, "Dublin police are in touch with the family regarding investigation and further formalities. All the support needed by Dublin police and the family of Seema in Halagnalli is being given by Mysuru district police. And we are in touch with Indian embassy and consulate at Ireland," he said.

The family of Seema has alleged that her husband killed their daughter and her two children.

Seema daughter of Abdul Ghar of Halagnalli, Periyapatna taluk was married to Syed Sameer a resident of Rajivnagar in Mysuru. After the wedding, Seema was with her husband in Dubai where he worked. But later they moved to Mysuru for a while. During that time couple had dispute and a complaint was also lodged with Udaygiri police in Mysuru.

Later her husband had moved to Dublin in Ireland. And he had convinced his wife and children to come to Dublin. When the couple had issues there too, Seema had lodged a complaint with local police there and the local court had directed Seema to stay separately and she was staying separately there.

It was on 25 October that Seema last spoke to the family. And on 28 October they heard the news of their death according to Abu relative of Seema.