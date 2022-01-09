Mysuru Corporation gears up to administer booster doses to front-line workers

Mysuru: Followed by orders of union government the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have made full preparations to administer booster doses to health care workers and frontline workers



from Monday, MCC is conducting Covid tests at its zonal offices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a precautionary dose for health care workers (HCW) and frontline warriors (FLW) from January 10 across the country. In this wake district administration identified the target group of Health Care Workers, Front line workers and above 60 year old eligible persons for the booster dose.

MCC primarily conducted RT-PCR tests for pourakarmikas at Zonal offices. Around 100 pourakarmikas took part in the test.Across Mysuru, HCW are about 44,602, front line workers about 39,370 and above 60 plus 3,95,000 totalling 4,78,972 persons. Those who have completed nine months of taking Covid second dose are also eligible to take the booster dose.